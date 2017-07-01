‘No complaints’ in Key Colony Beach health survey

It’s not too often that the top concern in a community comes out as: “No Issues. No complaints.”
That’s the case in Key Colony Beach following a recent public health survey by the Monroe County Department of Health. Responses were from 176 of 615 people living on the Middle Keys island.
The survey was done from February to April and found 26 percent of people had no complaints when asked about the top issue where they live. Thirty-five people said limited access to health care is their main concern and 24 people said pests like iguanas and mosquitoes are their No. 1.
Fourth, fifth and sixth on the list were street infrastructure, crime and affordable housing, respectively.
By comparison, affordable housing was No. 1 for Marathon residents asked the same questions, followed by homeless people in the community and traffic.
The majority, 56 percent, of those living in Key Colony Beach are over age 65, according to DOH Public Information Officer Alison Morales Kerr.
The Key Colony Beach Police Department will transport residents home if they’ve had too much to drink at a local establishment and return them to their car in the morning, according to the survey. Half of those surveyed said they were unaware of this service.
More than 90 percent said it’s important to eat healthy and check skin for unusual marks. More than 90 percent were also aware that long-term alcohol consumption can lead to cirrhosis of the liver. More than 80 percent said they exercise regularly and 88 percent said they do not feel illegal drugs is an issue on the island.
