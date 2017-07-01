Fangman tapped to lead Keys marine sanctuary following shake-up

The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, which was rocked by allegations of upper-management mismanagement that saw its top two managers ousted, has a new superintendent come July 23.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Friday said Sarah Fangman will move to Monroe County from her job as superintendent of the Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary in Georgia. Lisa Symons, currently acting deputy superintendent of the Keys sanctuary, has been named to continue in that job, to which she was appointed in 2016.
Ed Lindelof had been serving as interim sanctuary superintendent following the removal of Sean Morton in July 2016. Morton became superintendent in 2007. Also removed in 2016 was Deputy Superintendent May Tagliareni, who in 2006 was named the National Ocean Service’s employee of the year for her work on the sanctuary headquarters, the Florida Keys Eco-Discovery Center at the Truman Waterfront in Key West.
Morton and Tagliareni were transferred to other jobs when allegations of a hostile work environment were raised. Specifics of the allegations were never released.
In April, Morton was reassigned to NOAA’s Nation Centers for Coastal and Ocean Science and is based in Charleston, S.C. At the same time, Tagliareni was reassigned to the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary in Michigan.
Fangman has been with the Office of National Marine Sanctuaries since 1998. She previously served at the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary in Santa Barbara, Calif.
Symons joined NOAA in 1991 and began working as the damage assessment and resource protection coordinator for NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries in 1998.
The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary was created by Congress in 1990. It’s one of 15 national marine sanctuaries and comprises 2,900 square nautical miles of waters surrounding the Keys from south of Miami west to encompass the Dry Tortugas, excluding Dry Tortugas National Park.
Basically once you step into the water in the Keys, you are in the sanctuary.
