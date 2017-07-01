Fishermen’s Hospital, Baptist Health affiliation set to close today, starting a new chapter for Marathon medical center

Baptist Health South Florida and Fishermen’s Community Hospital officials remain mostly mum about details about an operational partnership between the two, but today is the day it is set to become official.
That’s according to Baptist spokeswoman Dori Alvarez.
“We are thrilled as a board and community that Baptist is coming in to provide long-term health care to the Middle Keys and we’re looking forward to working with the folks at Baptist,” said Peter Chapman, chairman of Fishermen’s Board of Trustees.
There has been no word on specific increased services, how the hospital will change inside and out, how staff will increase or decrease and so on.
Chapman said there will be changes but could not comment on what they will be. He also said a grand-opening ceremony is in the works for mid-July.
“I’ll be able to provide additional information once we are officially affiliated,” Alvarez said Thursday.
Tennessee-based Quorum Health Resources, which has managed the nonprofit Marathon hospital since 2010, will no longer mange it after the closing, Chapman confirmed.
In November, a letter of intent for Baptist to take over Fishermen’s was signed. After that, an affiliation agreement was announced in early February.
Baptist president and Chief Executive Officer Brian Keeley earlier this year said the affiliation would complement the care Baptist already provides at Mariners Hospital in Tavernier and will provide patients in the Keys with expanded services and physicians across South Florida.
