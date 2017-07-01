Survey: Key West among best beach towns

Let the arguments begin.
WalletHub, an online company offering free credit scores and other financial information, says Key West is the second-best beach community in the country compared to 226 other cities it measured on a variety of metrics. Naples came in first. “The data set ranges from housing costs to share of for-sale waterfront homes to quality of beach water,” WalletHub said in a statement this week.
Others making the list wouldn’t be the first places one would consider beach communities, among them Eden Prairie, Minn. (No. 3) and Stoughton, Wis. (No. 18). Actually, Minnesota and Wisconsin have lots of places on the list, no doubt due to much of them fronting Lake Superior.
Key West tied for the No. 1 spot with four other cities for the highest percentage of for-sale waterfront homes, tied with five other cities for No. 1 for most nightlife establishments per capita and ranked No. 5 for water temperature.
Metrics used for the rankings include affordability (Key West is hardly affordable for most), median household income, share of for-sale waterfront homes, share of for-sale homes with RV and boat parking, water temperature, number of disasters since 1953, violent crime rate, property crime rate, walkability, health, quality of public hospital, and air, drinking water and beach water quality.
Others include average commute time, number of attractions, number of nightlife establishments per capita, festivals per capita, boat tous and watersports per capita, and running and walking trails per capita.
Data came from the U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, National Association of Realtors and other groups and agencies. WalletHub says it measured 49 metrics for each community. The top 30 best beach cities, according to WalletHub:
1. Naples.
2. Key West.
3. Eden Prairie, Minn.
4. Traverse City, Mich.
5. St. Augustine.
6. Charleston, S.C.
7. Marco Island.
8. Key Biscayne.
9. Boca Raton.
10. Duluth, Minn.
11. Lahaina, Hawaii.
12. Sarasota.
13. Kihei, Hawaii.
14. Jupiter.
15. Stillwater, Minn.
16. Chanhassen, Minn.
17. Cloquet, Minn.
18. Stoughton, Wis.
19. Mill Valley, Calif.
20. Olathe, Kan.
21. Westport, Conn.
22. North Palm Beach
23. Folsom, Calif.
24. Pewaukee, Wis.
25. Blaine, Minn.
26. Mequon, Wis.
27. Miami Beach.
28. Venice, Fla.
29. Newport Beach, Calif.
30. Naperville, Ill.
Larry Kahn: 305-440-3218
