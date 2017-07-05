Key West police athletic gym could move to City Hall

Key West’s Police Athletic League gym belongs at the new City Hall in Old Town, not at the Truman Waterfront, according to City Commissioner Billy Wardlow.
Wardlow has a proposed resolution on the commission’s meeting agenda this week to direct City Manager Jim Scholl to negotiate a lease between PAL and the city for use of the gym at the new City Hall, the former site of the Glynn Archer School.
At the same time, City Commissioner Richard Payne wants city staff to come up with ways to turn land at Little Hamaca Park and the Hawk Missile Site into athletic fields for the island’s youth. Staff has until Aug. 14 to deliver a full report on the proposal.
That report “shall include recommendations as to what can be done most immediately to create playing fields for our youth,” reads the proposal.
City commissioners meet tonight at City Hall, 1300 White St., starting at 6 p.m. The meeting is a day later in the week than usual due to the Fourth of July.
Also Wednesday, the commission will present Tom Milone with a commendation honoring his service to the Citizen Review Board from 2011-2017.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
