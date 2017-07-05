Key Largo project backers may appeal close planning vote

Backers of Southcliff Estates, a proposed workforce-housing project on Key Largo, have lost county Planning Commission approval by one vote.
Planning commissioner Ron Miller of Key Largo cast the lone no vote June 28 on a major-conditional-use permit for the 28-unit apartment complex at mile marker 95.3 oceanside.
Since more than 20 percent of nearby property owners filed objections, the Planning Commission vote to approve the permit required a four-fifths for approval. Southcliff Estates got three votes for approval, but with one commissioner absent, a 3-1 favorable vote was not enough.
The commission did vote to allow 28 units on the two-acre site, which passed on a 3-1 vote, Miller dissenting.
Residents from Snapper Lane, Lobster Lane and Dove Road contended the Southcliff Estates project would be incompatible with the single-family-home neighborhood and argued the addition of 28 families would cause traffic problems on Snapper Lane, which provides access to the project.
County guidelines for development in the area support keeping “a small-town island character,” said neighbor Karen O’Donnell. “The residents of the community specifically expressed this is the type of development they did not want.”
“We believe [the denial] was in error,” Southcliff agent Frank Pla said Monday. “We’re studying the code and we see another administrative process.”
The Planning Commission and county staff “did not find any deficiencies in the plan,” Pla said. “We don’t know how to fix deficiencies that don’t exist.”
County planning staff recommended approval of the conditional-use permit with a dozen conditions.
Miller said at the Marathon Government Center meeting that the county’s comprehensive land-use plan has sections “to protect community character.”
“Based on that, I have some concern about the number of units on the property,” Miller said. “Fewer units on this property would be in order.”
Planning Commissioner Teri Johnston said the developers “have done everything correctly, and gone above and beyond” requirements for the commercially zoned property.
“The fact is, people have property rights and this is well within their rights,” said Johnston, noting the Monroe County Commission’s often-stated need for more affordable housing.
Property owner Alice Riehl, who has lived in a single-family home on the site for four decades, said increasing property taxes force to develop. “Something has to be done with the property,” she said. “”People abuse the property; it’s a mess.... [Neighbors] have no right to think my property should enhance your property.”
Comments from neighbors about possible problem from apartment renters “really disturbed me,” Planning Commissioner Beth Ramsay-Vickrey said. Potential tenants “are our teachers, our firefighters and our county staff.”
Duck Key
A scheduled agenda item on changing an ordinance that could allow some dredging inside manmade canals on Duck Key was continued until the Aug. 30 meeting of the Planning Commission meeting.
County planning staff previously raised concerns about whether a proposed dredging plan filed by Duck Key residents goes beyond limits recommended by the Monroe County Commission.
