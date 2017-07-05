Baby, born premature following a car crash in the Florida Keys, dies

Cooper James Hudson was born last Monday, June 26, two months premature after the vehicle in which his mother was a passenger, was struck head-on by a southbound car that veered into the northbound lane of U.S. 1 at mile marker 58.
Cooper died Saturday.
Charges are pending against the other driver, Toni Lynn Boyden, 33, of Homestead. She and the 11-year-old passenger in her 2015 Nissan Altima, were seriously injured in the crash and flown to a mainland hospital.
Cooper’s mother and father — Elizabeth Mercedes Hudson, 40, and Danny Hudson, 41, both from Melbourne — also sustained serious injuries and were airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center for treatment, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Danny Hudson was driving the 2012 Honda Pilot when it was hit by the Altima around 2:30 p.m. that day.
Cooper’s older brother, also named Danny Hudson, 18, was treated at the scene of the crash for minor injuries, said FHP Lt. Kathleen McKinney, sub-district commander for the Keys.
A crash that happened two days earlier in Key Largo also became a fatality this week. Dana Gonzalez, 70, died Monday. On June 25, Gonzalez, from Islamorada, was driving her 2013 Lexus RX350 southbound on U.S. 1 at mile marker 98 when she veered off the highway and struck a stop sign, a telephone pole and, finally, a concrete pole.
Cooper Hudson and Gonzalez are the fifth and sixth road fatalities respectively the FHP has investigated in the Keys since the year began.
Theirs were a series of recent crashes that have kept law enforcement and first responders busy in the Keys — including one on June 24 in Marathon that injured a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
In that crash, Jesus Cordova, 77, of Marathon was driving north in the center turn lane near 41st Street around 9:30 p.m. when his Mitsubishi Montero swerved into the southbound lane and hit Deputy Mario Benedetti’s patrol car, according to McKinney.
“It was pretty much a head-on collision,” McKinney told the Keynoter.
Cordova had minor injuries and was treated at Fishermen’s Community Hospital in Marathon while Benedetti was airlifted to Ryder for a head injury.
“He spent the night in the hospital in Miami and was treated for a head injury as well as possible injuries to his back and neck,” said Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deputy Becky Herrin. “He had quite a few stitches to close the head injury. He is now at home, recovering.”
