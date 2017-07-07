German student experiences life as a Keys high schooler

A day after he arrived in Islamorada, Hagen Fellmann, from Germany was 12-feet up in the air on a jet blade behind Big Chill Restaurant in Key Largo. Hagen, a gymnast, took to jet blading right away and performed like a star, under the instruction of Keith Paul, owner of Jetpack Waterflight.
He turned right, then left, spun around and executed dolphin dives in-and-out of the water. I, however, entertained the lunch crowd on the jet blade with impressions of Gumby, phenomenal flops and backward somersaults under the churning water. Hagen, an International Student Exchange (ISE) participant, and I were brave souls who decided to try jet blading. I was Hagen’s ISE representative and four times his age! I finally started to get the hang of it toward the end and it was a memorable experience we had together.
Hagen, a junior at Coral Shores High School, lived with Ragan and Shari Nicholl and their daughter, Rachel, a recent graduate. The Nicholl’s son, Kyle, went to Valencia College (will start at University of Central Florida) and works in Orlando, so Hagen stayed in Kyle’s room.
“Since Ragan and I lived in Germany and met there, we decided to have Hagen join our family for four months,” Shari said upon hearing about International Student Exchange and that a host family was needed for a German boy.
“I was hoping for somewhere warm, like California or Florida, and was fortunate enough to be placed with the Nicholl Family in the Keys,” Hagen said, after having decided to become an exchange student to be more fluent in English and to experience life in America.
In addition to jet blading, he went wake boarding at Otherside Cable Park, swam with the dolphins at Dolphins Plus, went snorkeling, fishing, fed the tarpon at Robbie’s Marina, opened a coconut, learned how to stand up paddle board, kayaked, worked out at Froggie’s Gym, saw the Southernmost Point in Key West, went to Ragan’s former MAKOs Squadron in Homestead Air Reserve Base and saw the Thunderbirds Air Show.
When the Nicholls heard that Hagen’s family was going to New York City, they planned to show up and surprise the Fellmanns. Hagen and his dad were the only ones in on the plan and they were to meet at a museum near Central Park. Hagen and the Nicholl family walked through Central Park and, unbeknownst to both parties, Hagen’s family just happened to be walking through Central Park at the exact same time heading toward the Nicholls. Shari said that she noticed the Fellmanns first, then Hagen’s mother looked up and couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw Hagen.
“It was unbelievable to just happen to run into one another like that in the middle of New York City.” Shari said. “It was great getting to meet his family in person.”
The Nicholls also took Hagen to Los Angeles, Panama City Beach, Birmingham, Tallahassee, Key West and Disney World.
“While I was in the Keys, I met Jon Landau, producer of Avatar and Titanic, and also met Eric Carle, illustrator and author of children's books, who is from Stuttgart Germany,” Hagen said, as he’s also from the Stuttgart area. In addition, he was a volunteer for the Swim to Alligator Lighthouse at the Moorings where Netflix’s Bloodline was filmed.
At Coral Shores High School, Hagan participated in Homecoming by working on the Junior’s Homecoming Float and was in the parade; he celebrated Halloween, which is not a holiday in Germany, acted in videos for Video Production class and dressed up for various-themed days for Spirit Week.
“A few of the differences here in America is that you have the same classes every day,” Hagan said, whereas “in Germany you have most lessons once or twice a week and you can not choose the classes you want — you are given them. School is more difficult and strict in Germany,” he said.
“Another difference is the size of your vehicles,” he noted. “They are much bigger than in Germany.”
Hagen cooked his host family German food, such as lentils, wurst (German sausage) and spaetzle — homemade German noodles. His family gave the Nicholls a spaetzle maker as a gift. He also baked Shari a birthday cake for her birthday. Shari taught him how to cut up and cook lobster: grilled lobster and her specialty, coconut lobster.
“Hagen definitely got his fill of lobster and fish that Ragan caught,” Shari said, and continued, “He is now a seafood lover.”
“I had an unbelievable experience,” Hagen said. “What a great opportunity and really great memories.”
“I’m glad we hosted Hagen,” Shari said, as their lives were enriched by the experience and she mentioned that it gave Rachel an opportunity to help him acclimate to the school and mentor him during her senior year. “She was like the big sister,” Shari said.
An exchange program like ISE is a great way to forge lifelong relationships and can result in reciprocating visits. Shari, Rachel and Kyle just returned from visiting Hagen and his family in Germany. They went to the Hoffbrau House in Munich, to the Mercedes-Benz museum and Ludwigsburg Residential Palace in Stuttgart and to the Black Forest.
Interested in hosting a student?
If you’re interested in hosting a student, contact International Student Exchange Representative Jill Darling at 570-395-3215 or 607-239-1029. The monthly supervising ISE Representative in the Coral Shores school district is Kim Bouchard of Islamorada. Students must be placed ASAP since they’re flying in before mid-August.
Several students are in need of host families, with two featured here:
Leon, from Germany, will be in 11th grade. He likes windsurfing, swimming, biking, soccer, working out at the gym and plays electric guitar. He’d like to be in a band someday.
Hector, from Mexico, will be in 11th grade. He enjoys hiking, camping, bike riding, swimming, tennis, golf, watching sports, traveling, museums, photography, art/painting, and listening to different genres of music. He attends church and is involved in church activities and community service.
If your family has similar interests as these students and if you’d like to become a host family either this coming school year or in the future, go to www.evergreen.iseusa.org for more information.
Jill Darling is a student representative with International Student Exchange.
