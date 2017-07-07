For-hire charter permit issue reaches state FWC

Overall limits on spiny lobster harvests will be raised, but some federal charterboat permits could be capped, state fishery managers will hear Tuesday.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission board members will be asked to decide “whether to support a limited-entry program” for federal snapper-and-grouper permits needed by charter boats and head boats in the “for-hire” business.
The FWC meets Monday and Tuesday at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.
The federal South Atlantic Fishery Management Council agreed in June to consider establishing a limit on the snapper-grouper permits that cover dozens of species sought by charter skippers, FWC staffers say in a summary.
“This would limit the number of vessels allowed to operate for-hire trips targeting snapper-grouper species in federal waters,” staff reports. “Currently, there is no limit to the number of federal Atlantic snapper-grouper charter [or] headboat permits NOAA Fisheries may issue.”
As of June 15, the multi-state South Atlantic region issued 1,649 active snapper-grouper federal permits to the for-hire fleet. Of those, 957 permits — nearly 60 percent — are held by Florida boats or companies. The number of charterboat permit requests has not changed significantly “for many years,” the state report says.
“Florida’s Atlantic charter captains have expressed mixed support for limited-entry [but] staff has noted increased support in recent months,” FWC staffers reported.
Backers of limited entry for the charter fleet contend “it would result in a professionalized fishery where full-time operators are more accountable, and provide businesses stability...Limited-entry may reduce overcapacity in the for-hire fleet if the number of vessels exceeds the demand for their services,” says the state summary.
Critics fear of snapper-grouper permits are capped and become expensive, “that limited-entry could prevent new people from entering the for-hire business and reduce opportunities for charter passengers.”
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council has a limited-entry plan in place for charter boats seeking reef fish and coastal migratory pelagic species, which has generated controversy.
Lobster catch limit
Florida’s two federal fishery councils both have now endorsed increasing the annual catch limit for spiny lobster by 2.28 million pounds, to a new limit of 9.6 million pounds.
The new limit, which must be approved by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, is based on a wider range of historical lobster harvests.
The current cap of 7.32 million pounds was established based on a shorter period when lobster harvests “were historically low.”
The annual catch limit of 7.32 million pounds was reached twice in a three-year period, although no closures resulted. Additional years exceeding the limit could have triggered immediate shutdowns of the Florida Keys’ most lucrative seafood harvest.
