Marathon to unveil long-awaited study for community pool

For months, city staff has been gathering information about the feasibility of a community pool in Marathon, set for a presentation at the Tuesday City Council meeting.
It’s been almost a year since a nonbinding referendum found city voters were pretty much split on if the city should get into the business of building and operating a pool. Of 1,726 voters, 865 filled in the bubble next to “yes,” just four more than those who voted against it.
Since then, there has been a letter from City Council members to the Monroe County School District about wanting to partner on a pool, but the School District has not made a formal response, though it seems reluctant to want any part of building or operating a pool.
Tuesday’s presentation will include information about other pools in the Keys, operating costs, insurance and so on. City Manager Chuck Lindsey said city staff has “done a good assessment” but would not release more information until Tuesday.
Council members are also set to vote Tuesday on extending a medical marijuana moratorium in the city.
In February, the city approved a six-month moratorium on medical marijuana dispensaries in the city in response to state constitutional Amendment 2, which allows legal medical marijuana as a treatment for patients with specific diseases.
Now that Gov. Rick Scott signed the state’s medical marijuana bill on June 23, Councilman Mark Senmartin is proposing a 120-day extension on the moratorium “to investigate the impacts of the new law.”
The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. at Marathon City Hall near mile marker 52, 9805 Overseas Highway oceanside.
