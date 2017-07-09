Texas man dies diving off Key Largo

A 70-year-old Houston man died while diving off Key Largo Saturday afternoon, police say. His name was not released pending notification of next of kin.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the man was on a private boat with a friend and the two were on their second dive of the day near the Carysfort Reef Lighthouse around six miles off Key Largo just after 4 p.m. The victim’s dive buddy told deputies David Minor and John Babula she saw him underwater attempting to inflate his buoyancy compensator and noticed it had a leak in it. She told him and they surfaced, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Becky Herrin said.
The dive buddy said at that point, the victim “seemed to begin panicking,” Herrin said. She said the victim turned over on his back and began swimming away from her and away from the boat. “When she realized what was happening, she said she yelled to him to stop and swam after him. When she reached his location, he was unresponsive and not breathing,” Herrin said.
The dive buddy had a whistle with her and she began to blow, indicating her need for help. A nearby privately owned boat responded, pulling the victim and witness from the water and radioing for assistance. The U.S. Coast Guard responded and took the victim to shore at the Ocean Reef Club in North Key Largo. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission took the dive buddy to shore.
Paramedics from Ocean Reef Public Safety pronounced the victim dead at 5:15 p.m. An autopsy is likely.
