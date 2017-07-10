Police: Stolen car pulled from quarry on Rockland Key

A car stolen from Stock Island overnight was pulled Monday from the water near the intersection of Riviera and Puerta Drives on Rockland Key, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
A resident of the area called dispatchers at about 5:30 a.m., saying he saw two or three young men in their twenties run away from the scene after the vehicle went into the water.
Deputies arrived and determined no one was in the car, then called for a tow truck to remove the 2011 Dodge Charger from the water.
The car’s owner told deputies she left her keys inside the car the night before and last saw the Charger at 11 p.m.
“She didn’t realize it had been stolen until she woke up and looked outside this morning,” said Deputy Becky Herrin of the Sheriff’s Office. “Detectives will be investigating.”
Anyone with information about this crime may contact the Sheriff's Office at 305-292-7060. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of the Florida Keys.
If a Crimestoppers tip leads to an arrest, the caller would be eligible for a cash reward. The number is 1-800-346-TIPS. Tips may be made anonymously on line at www.tipsubmit.com, or via a text message to 274637 using the keyword TIP136.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
