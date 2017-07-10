Scooter collides with tractor-trailer in Key West

A 50-year-old scooter driver was critically injured Monday when his scooter collided with a tractor-trailer on North Roosevelt Boulevard in Key West, according to police.
About 1:30 p.m., outbound lanes remained closed from 5th Street to Kennedy Drive. One inbound lane was open. The entire road reopened at 2:45.
The scooter rider’s identity and condition weren’t immediately released. For more than 1.5 hours, motorists and passersby witnessed the scene of the scooter wedged beneath the driver’s side fender of the tanker truck.
A pair of sunglasses and a single sandal were left yards away from the scooter and marked by investigators. No synopsis of the crash nor a determination of who was at fault were released by police Monday afternoon.
The crash happened outside Overseas Market near the Home Depot and Kia dealership. The tractor-trailer was left in the inside outbound lane of Roosevelt.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments