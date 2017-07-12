Application period opens for Florida Keys judge hopefuls

If the last time there was an open judgeship due to a vacancy in Monroe County is any indication, the lawyer panel convened to recommend a new jurist can expect lots of applications.
That’s what happened in 2014, when 12 attorneys applied to replace Circuit Court Judge David Audlin, who resigned for personal reasons. After narrowing the list of applicants to replace him, the 16th Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission sent Gov. Rick Scott its recommendations of possible replacements. He chose Timothy Koenig, who was appointed Sept. 9 of that year and took the bench on Nov. 3. He was elected to a full six-year term in 2016.
The Nominating Commission, comprising eight attorneys headed by Monroe County Attorney Bob Shillinger, is now accepting applications from attorneys to replace Circuit Court Judge Wayne Miller, who is retiring Aug. 31, a year and four months before his term expires.
Applicants “must have been a member of The Florida Bar for the preceding five years, must be registered to vote in the state of Florida and must reside in Monroe County at the time the successful applicant is sworn into office,” according to the Nominating Commission.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. July 24. Forms can be found at www.flgov.com; click the “Judicial” tab. Applications can also be obtained from Shillinger at (305) 292-3470.
Shillinger said the first thing is background checks by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and The Florida Bar. Once that is done, “I will assign [candidates to] individual commissioners. They will do a deeper vet of that particular candidate and also go talk to people in the community, check their references, go check people who know them.”
All things are looked at, from education to law background to temperament, even how much alcohol the person drinks.
Shillinger will schedule a public Nominating Commission meeting where the applicants will be announced, then commission members will hold a closed session to discuss the vetting and narrow the list of candidates. Then another public meeting will be called, another closed session will occur for more vetting, then the meeting will open up again for interviews.
Another closed session takes place to discuss the candidates and vote on applicants.
When Koenig was chosen, the Nominating Commission sent Scott a list of three attorneys for consideration but the governor asked for more choices.
“If you send less than six, they send a letter saying we’d like to have a full list of six” choices, Shillinger said.
“The governor is obliged, he can choose only from the list we send,” Shillinger said “They’re looking to us to give them the best flavor of who is most qualified.”
The commission’s deadline for sending Scott recommendations is Sept. 5.
The Nominating Commission members are Shillinger, Anthony Barrows, David Paul Horan, Nicholas Mulick, Cheri Shapiro, Piper Smith, Timothy Thomes, and David Van Loon.
