Boat about to sink? You might have an out

Monroe County is unveiling a plan to allow some owners of “end-of-life” boats that could be future hazards to navigation to come forward to get the boats removed from the water.
The county’s Marine Resources Office, in coordination with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, is launching that it calls the pilot Vessel Turn-In Program. The VTIP program is designed to prevent anchored vessels in poor condition – but still floating – from becoming derelict or abandoned.
The program is free for eligible boat owners based on funding availability. It’s for boats between 16 and 40 feet long and for people who do not have the financial resources to pay for removal and disposal, county officials say. Boat owners who abandon or intentionally sink their vessels could be subject to fines and possible jail time.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration funds the new program through grant agreements by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and FWC.
Monroe County, which officials say has the most derelict vessels of all 67 Florida counties, was chosen for the state’s pilot program. If proven successful, it might be expanded to other coastal areas of Florida.
The Marine Resources Office removes about 60 to 80 derelict vessels each year at an average annual cost of $160,000 to $180,000 paid from Boating Improvement Funds. In 2016, the county spent $283,000 on derelict-vessel removal thanks to an increase in law enforcement effort and available grant funding.
The new removal program provides $100,500 in funding for vessels disposals during the first year of an expected five-year program. For this first year, there will be one event in the fall during which approved boat owners can turn in their vessels. County Marine Resources staff estimates about 20 to 25 vessels, depending upon the size and condition, could be disposed of during this event.
Public meetings to provide information about the program, describe eligibility requirements and discuss the application process are set for 6 p.m. July 19 at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center at mile marker 102 bayside and 6 p.m. July 20 at the Marathon Government Center, 2798 Overseas Highway (around mile marker 48.5 bayside).
Information is also available on the county website, www.monroecounty-fl.gov/VTIP and will be distributed to marinas and other areas frequented by mariners.
