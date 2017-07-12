Loose talk of candidacy for County Commission District 2

Although the next Monroe County Commission election is more than a year away, there is at least one person showing interest in Commissioner George Neugent’s District 2 seat.
Neugent’s term is up in November 2018 and will be his last of five four-year terms representing a district that spans about 40 miles from Boca Chica Key in the Lower Keys north into a portion of Marathon.
“It’s kind of hard this far out to know who is going to run because there is a lot that goes into making that decision,” Neugent said of potential candidates.
Islamorada Village Councilman Mike Forster told the Keynoter he’s been looking at homes to buy in the Lower Keys and keeping his options open for a 2018 County Commission run.
His fourth term on the Islamorada Village Council will end in 2018 and he has served on and off since 2003. He served a four-year term from 2003 to 2006 before term limits changed to two years. This means he can still serve one more term from 2018 to 2020 should he choose to run again for the Village Council.
“Do I go ahead and finish my term and run again for my last two-year term? Or do I move to where I really love and want to be? I feel like I have so much more to do,” he said.
He has been outspoken about wanting to move to Little Torch Key or Big Pine Key, both of which are in District 2. He cites the traffic in Islamorada, where he owns Mangrove Mike’s restaurant, as a big reason.
“All options are open,” he said of running for County Commission.
One of those option could include staying in Islamorada and running for the District 5 County Commission seat in 2020 when Sylvia Murphy’s term expires. Either way, he wants to stay involved politically because he “wants to see some change” and says he’s made solid relationships with several state representatives.
He wants to work on affordable housing for people who live and work in the Keys and supports making U.S. 1 a toll road.
There has been talk of Marathon City Councilwoman Michelle Coldiron running for Neugent’s seat. She was elected to the council for a three-year term in November 2015.
Seeing as how District 2 covers only the bayside portion of Marathon up to 63rd Street, Coldiron would have to move from her oceanside home on Knights Key and into District 2 to qualify for the seat.
“At this point in time I have no comment on a 2018 campaign run,” she told the Keynoter. “Right now I am focusing on my job on Marathon City Council.”
“I know Michelle is interested in it and I think she’d be an excellent candidate,” Neugent said. “But even if she were talking solidly about this right now, I would still say it’s, in my opinion, too far out to know.”
