Keys Sheriff’s Office accuses deputy of falsifying time sheets

An internal investigation resulted in the arrest of a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy Tuesday, who is accused of falsifying time sheets to show he was on duty when he was not.
Deputy William Schlegelmilch, 44, was booked into county jail on two felonies — grand theft and falsifying public documents, said Deputy Becky Herrin, media relations officer for the Sheriff’s Office.
Schlegelmilch was a school resource officer at Key Largo School. He’s accused of recording more work time on his electronic time sheets than he was actually on duty. Between March 2015 and April 2017, Herrin said he charged the county more than $3,000 in fraudulent time.
Schlegelmilch, who could not be reached for comment, was released from jail Wednesday after posting a $1,500 bond.
Schlegelmilch was hired in 2008 and has been assigned to the school ever since. The Sheriff’s Office has suspended him without pay pending termination, Herrin said. His salary was $57,889 a year at the time of his suspension.
“It is our job to protect and serve the people of this county by arresting those who break the law. That includes members of our own agency, when they choose to do so,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a statement. “It is in particular my responsibility to be a good steward of the funds our citizens pay for our service. I will not tolerate my own employees stealing from and defrauding the very people we are charged with protecting and serving.”
Lynsey Saunders, the Monroe County School District’s communications and community relations coordinator, released a statement Wednesday that the district “will continue to cooperate with MCSO officials throughout their investigation.”
Schlegelmilch had worked for the Sheriff’s Office from August 2002 until November 2006 — as a road patrol deputy, then a school resource officer at Plantation Key School.
