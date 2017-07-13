Sheriff’s Office warns of common scams

An Islamorada woman fell victim to grifters Wednesday who took advantage of her concern for her brother.
The woman, not named by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, received a call in the afternoon from a person saying the brother had been in an accident, said media relations officer Deputy Becky Herrin. The caller knew what color car the brother drove and his name. He demanded money from the woman or else he was going to harm her sibling, Herrin said.
The woman, acting on the scammer’s instructions, went to Walgreens in Key Largo and bought four AT&T GoPhone cards for $100 each and provided the conman the PIN numbers. The woman ultimately became suspicious and hung up the phone, however, after he demanded phone numbers of her friends and family so he could call them for money as well.
The man tried calling her back three times. A deputy investigating the case tried calling back the number, but the call went straight to a voicemail that had not been set up.
Although the woman is out $400, the good news is she called her brother, who is alive and well, Herrin said.
“This is a typical scam, which is reported to law enforcement agencies across the country on a regular basis. Someone calls to say a loved one is in jail, or hurt in an accident, or in trouble of some kind and needs money,” Herrin said in a statement. “The callers can be extremely persuasive and they generally insist that time is of the essence, pushing the victim to send the money now without taking the time to call anyone about it.”
Herrin said the conman’s knowledge of the brother’s personal information was not necessarily indicative that he knew him.
“They may have gotten her phone number from her Facebook page, along with the brother’s name and the color of his car,” Herrin said. “This kind of information is readily available. Many people share it willingly online without thinking of the potential consequences.”
A 74-year-old Key Largo woman fell victim to a similar scam Tuesday and is out $2,448. In that case, the callers said the woman’s son owed them money and they were beating him up and holding him hostage until the money arrived. She wired the money to two different people in Puerto Rico. After sending the grifters the money, she called her son only to fine he was unharmed and she was the victim of a hoax.
“If you receive such a call, either hang up immediately or take the time to check on the claims being made,” Herrin added. “In this situation, a call to her brother would have revealed the scam for what it was.”
Herrin said these types of crimes are common in the Keys. The scammers typically insist the victim stay on the phone the entire time “because they do not want to allow the victim to talk to anyone who might realize it is a scam,” Herrin said.
The criminals ask that money be wired to a location outside the United States. Like with the woman thinking her brother was in harm’s way, the conmen also ask the victims to purchase green dot or other types of cash cards as payment.
“It is extremely difficult to catch the perpetrators,” Herrin said.
“If you have elderly friends or family members, they are the most likely to fall victim to this scam and many others. Make sure you educate them in the types of scams they may encounter so they will recognize them for what they are and will just hang up the phone,” Herrin said. “The people who perpetrate these scams are extremely persuasive and convincing. The longer someone stays on the phone with them, the more likely they are to fall victim.”
