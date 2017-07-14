Man accused in 2015 shootout with police heads to head doctor before scheduled trial

The trial scheduled for next week for a Key Largo man accused of engaging police in a rolling gun battle after brutally beating his wife with the stock of a shotgun in early 2015 could be delayed once again pending the outcome of a visit this week to a neurologist.
One of the defense witnesses scheduled to testify on behalf of Robert Schminky, 59, is psychiatrist Dr. Stefan Rose, who’s expected to tell jurors Schminky suffered amnesia because he was suffering from anti-anxiety medication withdrawal symptoms when he battered his wife and shot up a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser on Jan. 21, 2015.
Now, as the scheduled July 17 jury selection looms, Schminky’s attorney Hal Schuhmacher made a July 14 visit for his client to see neurologist Dr. Hal Pineless in Winter Park for “evaluation and testing.” Schuhmacher declined to comment on the specifics of the visit or its possible impact on the trial.
Chief Assistant Monroe County State Attorney Mark Wilson also declined to go on the record about the 11th-hour appointment.
The case has languished in the court system for more than two years. In May two significant developments complicated matters further. First, Schminky’s wife, Honour Schminky, became a defense witness after two years of cooperating with prosecutors.
Next, Schuhmacher changed Schminky’s plea from simply not guilty to not guilty “due to Paxil discontinuation syndrome.”
According to Schminky’s arrest report, he beat his wife with the shotgun so savagely that he broke several of her ribs and the gun’s stock. As deputies arrived at the couple’s Buttonwood Drive home to respond to the attack, Schminky fired the weapon into the ground twice.
According to court documents, Schminky then sped off in his Lexus SUV. Deputies chased as Schminky led them north up County Road 905 while firing pistol rounds at them. He then turned around and pulled into the Circle K gas station parking lot that splits County Road 905 from the 18-Mile Stretch of U.S. 1 — the two roads that lead in and out of the Keys.
Two Sheriff’s Office cruisers and a Florida Highway Patrol car driven by Cpl. Christine Gracey surrounded Schminky’s vehicle. Schminky rammed Gracey’s car and the two vehicles became temporarily stuck together. Instead of surrendering, however, police say Schminky opened fire, shooting a total of 31 rounds. One bullet entered Gracey’s car and two shattered the blue lights on top of the vehicle.
Schminky also fired at deputies. One round grazed Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Sidney Whitehouse’s leg. Schminky freed his Lexus and drove off. While her car was locked with Schminky’s, Gracey said she did not feel it was safe to return fire because two Sheriff’s Office cars were on both sides of her cruiser. She evaluated the situation differently as Schminky backed his car away and she fired one shot at his fleeing vehicle.
Gracey was awarded the FHP’s Medal of Valor in May 2015 for her courage under fire. She was also awarded the department’s Purple Heart because the gunshot fired into her car caused her to suffer hearing damage.
After the skirmish at the Circle K, Schminky drove to St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church near mile marker 105.5. He reportedly fired several shots at Deputy Nestor Argote and ran off but soon was captured by Argote and Detective Barney Sajdak.
In the Lexus, officers found a .44-magnum revolver with six empty shell casings, and six shells apparently from a .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun, according to the 2015 arrest affidavit.
