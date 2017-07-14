Student on visa faces felony drug counts after FHP stop

A Chinese man in the United States on a student visa faces felony drug charges following a traffic stop in Key Largo early Wednesday morning.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol arrest report, Boyaun Cui, 22, was pulled over by an FHP trooper after she clocked him with her radar gun driving his car southbound going 90 mph in a 45 mph near mile marker 93 on U.S. 1.
When Trooper Kristina Gutierrez walked up to the driver’s side window around midnight, she could smell a strong odor of smoked marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, she wrote in her report. Cui told her he had smoked weed earlier in the day.
During a search of the car, the make and model of which were not mentioned in the FHP report, Gutierrez found .8 grams of cocaine and a straw, .1 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, .8 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, she wrote in her report.
Cui had a woman passenger with a Chinese passport who was not arrested.
Cui, whose United States address is in Coral Gables, was released from the Monroe County jail Wednesday afternoon. Bond information was not immediately available. Since Cui is on a student visa, he was also interviewed by an agent with U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, according to Gutierrez’s report.
