Committee narrows medical examiner candidates to two

The 16th District Medical Examiner Nominating Committee narrowed down its list of candidates to two to replace Dr. Thomas Beaver as Monroe County medical examiner. Beaver’s three-year term was not extended by a state commission in May.
The nominating committee, which interviewed four candidates Wednesday in Marathon, winnowed its list of candidates from five doctors to Dr. Cameron Snider as its first choice and Dr. Michael Steckbauer as its second choice, said county public information officer Cammy Clark. Four interviewed; one couldn’t make it because he had multiple autopsies planned.
Snider serves as associate medical examiner in District 1, which covers Pensacola and Fort Walton Beach. He has 19 years of experience in forensic pathology. Steckbauer is Monroe County’s interim Medical Examiner.
In May, the state Medical Examiners Commission, having a rare meeting in the Keys, voted not to extend Beaver’s term. He was hired in 2014. At the time, commission Chairman Stephen Nelson, chief medical examiner for District 10, which is four counties in Central Florida, told Beaver following testimony: “There isn’t a single one [person] that has anything nice to say.”
Beaver’s contract officially ended June 30
Complaints included Sheriff Rick Ramsay saying Beaver had incidents of “yelling and screaming” over differences at scenes where law enforcement was involved. “At the end of the day, there is a problem that exists here. There is no working relationship... I believe we deserve better.”
The 16th District Medical Examiner Nominating Committee included 16 people from local law enforcement, the county, the three Keys hospitals, local funeral homes, the Public Defender’s Office, the State Attorney’s Office and Dr. Stephen Nelson, chairman of the state Medical Examiners Commission.
The Nominating Committee will send the nominees’ ranking, interview package and background checks to the Tallahassee office of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which oversees the state Medical Examiners Commission.
The commission will vote on accepting the two nominees at its Aug. 25 meeting in Tampa. If both nominees are accepted, they will be given a gubernatorial appointee questionnaire to fill out. Once the questionnaires are completed, everything will be sent to Gov. Rick Scott, who will make the appointment. His decision could take months.
The current annual Medical Examiner’s Office budget funded by the county is $686,000. The examiner can also collect fees such as for cremation approval, Hall said Friday.
