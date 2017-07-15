A community pool by the numbers

The owner of a $300,000 home in Marathon would have to pay an extra $60 to $80 a year in city property taxes for the operating costs of a community pool if one is built.
That was the gist of a presentation at the Tuesday meeting of the Marathon City Council where about 10 community members spoke in favor of the city investing in a pool.
The presentation by city staff had information about other pools in the Keys, operating costs, insurance and so on. The $60 to $80 tax figure was on top of the potential construction of a pool complex at a cost of $3.5 million, and another $3 million for the city to buy land where a pool could be built.
The $6.5 million figure did not include income that would result from user fees if the city were to charge for access. Two potential sites the city could buy included one on Grassy Key, mile marker 60 oceanside, and land near mile marker 53 oceanside, where there are ingress and egress issues cited by the city in the past. They are listed for sale at $3.5 million and $3.3 million, respectively.
City staff were in contact with officials at other pools in the Keys including the Jacobs Aquatic Center in Key Largo, Founders Park in Islamorada and Boy Scouts of America’s SeaBase in Islamorada.
Numbers from a 2005 design plan for a 60,000-square-foot pool at the Marathon Community Park at $6.5 million were also used to generate the report Tuesday.
The pools at the Jacobs Aquatic Center and the Ron Levy Aquatic Center at Founders cater to college swim teams and generate roughly $50,000 a year for training, according to the presentation. There are also lifeguard, diving and swim lessons held along with water aerobics at the aquatic centers.
The operating cost at the Ron Levy Aquatic Center, according to the presentation, is $377,000 to $528,000 while the cost to run Jacobs is roughly $460,000 a year.
In Marathon, it would cost $130,000 to $150,000 for staff, $135,000 for utilities, and about $115,000 for insurance, repairs, chemicals and other materials for a total operating cost of about $400,000, officials said.
