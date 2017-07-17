Overturned tanker sends 2,400 gallons of gas into Florida Bay

An early morning accident Monday resulted in an overturned gasoline truck, which spilled 2,400 gallons of fuel into the Florida Bay and mangroves near mile marker 70, officials say.
Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kathleen McKinney said Yasmany Sanchez, 33, of Hialeah was driving south on U.S. 1 around 6:05 a.m. when he lost control of the tanker and went off the road into mangroves. One of its containers ruptured, resulting in the spill, according to Monroe County spokeswoman Cammy Clark.
Sanchez was taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier with minor injuries, Clark said.
As of 10:30 a.m., fuel was still be offloaded from the fuel truck, McKinney said, adding the scene was cleared at 1 p.m.
Foam was applied to the gas to prevent a potential fire, while a spill boom, a temporary barrier, was put in the mangroves to reduce runoff, Clark said.
Monroe County Fire Rescue units from Conch Key and Layton responded.
The FHP is investigating while the state Department of Environmental Protection, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and U.S. Coast Guard also are responding to the fuel spill, according to Clark.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments