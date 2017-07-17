The rupture in this overturned tanker at mile marker 70 bayside, Long Key, Monday morning sent thousands of gallons of gas into the bay.
The rupture in this overturned tanker at mile marker 70 bayside, Long Key, Monday morning sent thousands of gallons of gas into the bay. Francisco Perez-Diaz Monroe County Fire Rescue
The rupture in this overturned tanker at mile marker 70 bayside, Long Key, Monday morning sent thousands of gallons of gas into the bay. Francisco Perez-Diaz Monroe County Fire Rescue

Local

July 17, 2017 2:21 PM

Overturned tanker sends 2,400 gallons of gas into Florida Bay

By Katie Atkins

katkins@keynoter.com

An early morning accident Monday resulted in an overturned gasoline truck, which spilled 2,400 gallons of fuel into the Florida Bay and mangroves near mile marker 70, officials say.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kathleen McKinney said Yasmany Sanchez, 33, of Hialeah was driving south on U.S. 1 around 6:05 a.m. when he lost control of the tanker and went off the road into mangroves. One of its containers ruptured, resulting in the spill, according to Monroe County spokeswoman Cammy Clark.

Sanchez was taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier with minor injuries, Clark said.

As of 10:30 a.m., fuel was still be offloaded from the fuel truck, McKinney said, adding the scene was cleared at 1 p.m.

Foam was applied to the gas to prevent a potential fire, while a spill boom, a temporary barrier, was put in the mangroves to reduce runoff, Clark said.

Monroe County Fire Rescue units from Conch Key and Layton responded.

The FHP is investigating while the state Department of Environmental Protection, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and U.S. Coast Guard also are responding to the fuel spill, according to Clark.

Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219

  Comments  

Videos

Dolphins visit Key West for Naval training

Dolphins visit Key West for Naval training 1:32

Dolphins visit Key West for Naval training
What not to do when you spot an alligator 1:05

What not to do when you spot an alligator
Key deer infected with screwworm on road to recovery 0:26

Key deer infected with screwworm on road to recovery

View More Video