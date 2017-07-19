Georgia toddler drowns in Florida Keys canal

A 3-year-old boy drowned in a Key Colony Beach canal Saturday evening, moments after his family arrived from Georgia for a Florida Keys vacation.
The tragedy unfolded in a matter of seconds, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Andrew Williams’ mother, Erica Williams, told the Sheriff’s Office that she and her husband were unpacking their truck in the driveway of the house they rented on 9th Street around 6:45 p.m. when the boy ran through the home’s side yard that leads to the canal. The mother went after Andrew but was unable to find him at first, Deputy Rosa DiGiovanni wrote in her report.
Just then, Erica Williams heard the sound of a woman, Lori McKinney, screaming about a child in the canal.
McKinney’s husband, Rodney, of Maryville, Missouri, jumped in the water and brought the toddler to the Williams’ dock.
The boy’s father, Jeffrey Williams immediately began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on his son. He turned Andrew on his side, and the boy began to breathe and make gurgling sounds, DiGiovanni wrote.
Marathon Fire-Rescue arrived soon after, took over CPR and rushed Andrew to Fishermen’s Community Hospital in Marathon. The boy was pronounced dead at 9:55 p.m.
The Williams did not want to discuss the incident when reached by phone from their Gainesville, Georgia, home Wednesday. Rodney and Lori McKinney also declined a request for comment.
Andrew’s family wrote in a published obituary: “Andrew was the most loving, sweetest, and kindest little boy that ever lived. He brought so much love and joy to us. His infectious smile captivated all who met him. Mommy and Daddy love you so much, and you will always be in our hearts and souls. We love you and miss you, and look forward to the day we see you again.”
