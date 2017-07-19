Bank robber: ‘I want to go back to prison’

The man who robbed a Key West bank Monday morning used a threatening note to demand cash and later told police he wanted to return to prison, according to federal agents.
Jonathan Robert Meyers, 45, of Nokomis, Fla., was charged with bank robbery in federal court Wednesday, after Key West police nabbed him within about 20 minutes of the 9:15 a.m. robbery of Centennial Bank, 1229 Simonton St..
Meyers handed the teller a note which read, “Give me all the bills, I know where you live,” and left with $1,119 in a gray plastic bag, said FBI Special Agent Rhonda Squizzero in paperwork filed Wednesday at U.S. District Court.
“Meyers admitted to the robbery and said he wanted to go back to prison,” Squizzero wrote.
Meyers was captured on the bank’s security video and the teller identified him as the robber. No weapon was used after all, according to the federal complaint. Key West police spokeswoman Alyson Crean said Monday some type of weapon was used.
By about 9:40 a.m., police had found Meyers in the 1200 block of Duval Street, after a local restaurant employee reported a man tipping $50 bills.
Police recovered the stolen cash.
Meyers told police he initially went to the First State Bank of the Florida Keys, 1201 Simonton St. with plans for a robbery but left because there were too many people inside.
A First State Bank employee approached him and asked if he needed help, Meyers recalled. He asked for a piece of paper and wrote the threatening note but left the bank and walked down the street to Centennial, where he handed the teller the note.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
