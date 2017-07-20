County budget proposal slightly trims tax rate

A new budget plan reviewed by the Monroe County commissioners this week proposes a drop in property-tax rates for fiscal year 2018, but one that exceeds the rollback rate.
The overall budget proposal of $454.9 million sent to commissioners at their Wednesdat meeting at the Marathon Government Center recommends a tax rate that would generate $84.9 million from county property taxes.
That is about $4 million higher than the current $80.9 million collected from property taxes.
Due to increases in property values and new construction, the county tax rate could decline from the current 3.52 mills to 3.41 mills, or a reduction of $33 for a Florida Keys home with a taxable assessed value of $300,000.
The rollback rate — the tax rate needed to collect the same $80.9 million in the current budget — is calculated at 3.29 mills. The proposed ad valorem millage would be 3.84 percent higher than the rollback rate.
“Indicators show the local economy is stable,” County Administrator Roman Gastesi wrote to commissioners. “Countywide property values increased 8 percent and major sales-tax revenues such as the Half-Cent sales tax and Infrastructure sales tax project modest increases of 2.7 percent and 8.6 percent, respectively.”
The overall budget is about $2 million lower than the current year’s budget, owing to a drop of $31 million in county building and infrastructure projects, from $133 million this year to $105 million. “The decrease in capital funding reflects the county’s commitment to focus on and complete its existing projects,” says a report on the construction budget.
Rising are $18 million in proposed costs for various county departments and agencies, and a $4 million increase in bond repayments.
Commissioners meet again in a special session at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Harvey Government Center in Key West to determine proposed millage rates for notification to county property owners.
Rates could be lowered at formal budget meetings that are held in early September, before final adoption of the budget and tax rate Sept. 11 in Key West.
Monroe County’s budget and tax rate does not include school taxes, city taxes or other special district assessments.
Major construction construction projects planned for the coming fiscal year include:
▪ $5.5 million for the new Marathon library;
▪ $3.8 million for a new Cudjoe Key fire station;
▪ $2.7 million for renovations at the Jefferson Browne courthouse complex in Key West; and
▪ $19.4 million for a program to perform overdue paving and repair on county-owned roads and bridges.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments