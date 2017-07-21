Lobster mini-season begins Wednesday

Tens of thousands of amateur spiny lobster hunters are expected to ply the Florida Keys waters for the tasty bugs Wednesday and Thursday for the annual mini-season that precedes the regular season in early August.
In the meantime, law enforcement warns those thinking about taking spiny lobsters before Wednesday and any time in between Friday, July 28, and the beginning of regular season, Aug. 6, that they will be locked up.
Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward said violators should expect a 10-day stay in county jail if they get caught and convicted.
“There will be no plea bargaining,” Ward said. “I’ve grown tired of the same offenses over and over and over again.”
Ward’s caution comes in the wake of the arrest of seven men from Alabama and Georgia who police say were caught with 320 lobsters on July 9 while vacationing in Marathon. They face hundreds of charges, including two felonies for having more than 100 undersized lobster; 586 misdemeanor counts for out-of-season lobster and wrung tails; and 14 misdemeanor counts for the lobster, stone crab, and reef fish “not in whole condition.”
“It’s just a continuous assault on our natural resources here in the Florida Keys and at some point it has to stop,” Ward said. “If this is what we’re going to need to do to stop it or reduce it considerably, we will.”
The Florida Keys typically see about 30,000 people diving for lobster during mini-season, far more than any other area in the state.
For the two-day mini-season, which begins 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, anglers are allowed six lobsters per day in the Keys and Biscayne National Park. Elsewhere in Florida, there is a 12-lobster-per-person daily bag limit. During the regular Aug. 6 through March 31 lobster season, the daily per-person bag limit throughout the state is six crawfish.
As far as size, the lobster’s carapace, i.e. the part that does not include the tail, must be more than three inches long. If diving for lobsters, measuring must take place in the water. Catching egg-bearing lobsters is against the law.
Diving for lobsters when the sun goes down is also not allowed, but people can still use a bully net to catch them. Bully netters use a basket net at the end of a pole and a light to spot and catch lobster at night.
Lobsters caught by any method must be brought back to shore whole, so the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recommends bringing a cooler large enough to fit several whole lobsters. Lobster cannot be speared.
If you wish to participate in mini-season or the regular season, you need a recreational saltwater fishing license and a spiny lobster permit. Both are available at MyFWC.com/License, or you may purchase your license today at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.
Expect to see an increased law enforcement presence on the water with officers from multiple local, state and federal agencies.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will have extra patrols at boat ramps, bridges and on the water, said Deputy Becky Herrin, media relations officer. The agency will deploy all of its boats, and deputies also will patrol on personal watercraft donated by Riva South Motorsports.
“We enjoy all the visitors here in the Keys during the two day sport season,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a statemtn. “But we want to make sure everyone is aware of the law, and is behaving in a responsible, and safe, manner.”
The personal watercraft will patrol Keys canals, where it is illegal to snorkel or dive for lobsters. Divers and snorkelers also cannot hunt for lobsters in the Keys within 300 feet of residential or commercial shoreline.
Katie Atkins contributed to this report.
