Police: drunk driver fled hit-and-run scene Wednesday

A Marathon man told police Wednesday night he had no recollection of being in a hit-and-run accident at mile marker 48 that deployed an airbag in his truck.
Florida Highway Patrol Officer Jorge Orbeta wrote in an arrest report that he responded to the report of a car accident around 11 p.m. Wednesday where witnesses told him a man in a black pickup truck driving south on U.S. 1 had been swerving in and out of traffic, made a left turn onto 20th Street oceanside, hit two Department of Transportation markers and a parked car then fled.
The sudden turn onto 20th Street caused a fender bender between two other cars, but no one was injured, Orbeta wrote after interviewing the drivers. Orbeta then talked to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Nick Whiteman who had been told by a witness in a golf cart the suspect was in a trap yard close to 20th Street, according to the report.
Orbeta wrote he found Whiteman talking to Carlos Alvarez, 24, of Marathon who said he’d been at the Overseas Pub and Grill, had two beers and was driving home but did not remember the accident.
He “appeared disoriented and confused,” Orbeta wrote, adding Alvarez had trouble standing and had slurred speech.
After reportedly failing field sobriety tests, Alvarez was arrested and handcuffed but did not follow directions, according to the report. After being cuffed with his hands behind his back, he slid his hands to the front twice, Orbeta wrote, and also gave the Fishermen’s Community Hospital staff a “hard time,” yelling and refusing to let them draw his blood.
At 3:05, a.m., four hours after the accident, Alvarez had blood alcohol level of .25, according to the report.
He was charged with five misdemeanors for drunk driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving under the influence with property damage. Alvarez was taken to the Stock Island jail where he remained Friday without bond.
