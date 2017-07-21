Police: Man threatens to ‘abort’ girlfriend’s baby with punches

A Key West man was jailed this week after police said he attacked his pregnant girlfriend and threatened to punch her in the stomach to abort their baby unless she got an abortion.
Jaquan Wilson, 28, also told the woman if he went to jail for hitting her he would kill her when he got out, according to the arrest report.
Deputies said the woman had scratches on her face, nose and ears and bruising on her arms and thigh.
“Victim is also 10 weeks pregnant with Wilson’s kid,” the report states. The couple also has a 3-year-old daughter.
Wilson was arrested for felony domestic battery by strangulation and felony aggravated battery on a pregnant woman.
The incident happened July 14 on Highpoint Road on Plantation Key, but both Wilson and the woman gave the same address on Big Coppitt Key as home.
The woman said Wilson woke her up in the middle of the night to argue, asking her if she ever told the neighbor he was abusive t her. She said no, but Wilson called her a liar and attacked her, police said.
The next day, she called the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Wilson was arrested Wednesday and released within two hours from the Plantation Key Detention Center after posting $20,000 bond.
Lice fight
A woman told police her husband shoved her to the ground Thursday night in their home at 3655 Seaside Drive, after learning there had been an outbreak of lice at her workplace.
Richard Vsetecka, 54, was arrested for misdemeanor battery and Friday remained at the Stock Island Detention Center without bond. He said his wife was the one upset about the lice outbreak and he was only trying to calm her down and never became physical with her, according to the arrest report. The wife said she locked herself in the bathroom, but Vsetecka used a screwdriver to unlock the door. Then, he allegedly pushed her in the chest, causing her to fall.
