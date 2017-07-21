Police say Marathon man assaulted pregnant girlfriend

Police say a Marathon man grabbed his pregnant girlfriend by the wrist and kneed her in the thigh area at the couple’s apartment Tuesday.
According to an arrest report, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Edward Swogger was called to an oceanside apartment at 8700 Overseas Highway, the Seaward Motel, around 7 p.m. where 47-year-old Frank Gambino told him his ex-girlfriend Erin Pankey, 40, had broken into the apartment by kicking in the wall unit air conditioner.
Gambino said Pankey had tried to punch him three times, then sprayed him in the face with pepper spray and drove away with the air conditioner, according to the report.
Inside the apartment, Swogger wrote he found it to be “much unorganized” and there was a broken glass vinegar bottle on the floor and the air conditioner was missing.
Pankey was stopped at the bayside of mile marker 25 after Swogger issued an alert to other Sheriff’s Office deputies to look for her vehicle. She returned to Marathon for an interview with police and told them she had gone to the apartment to get her things and Gambino confronted her outside and assaulted her, after which she sprayed him with the pepper spray.
“Pankey had marks on her wrist and inner thigh that were consistent with her statement,” Swogger wrote.
Gambino was arrested on a felony aggravated battery charge, taken to the Marathon jail and released Wednesday night on $1,000 bond.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
