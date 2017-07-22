Shark bite, fatal electrocution and boating accident make for a busy weekend for Florida Keys first responders

Florida Keys first responders were kept very busy Saturday with a work-related fatality in Islamorada, a shark bite near Key West and a boating accident offshore of the Upper Keys.
A man working on a sign at the Whale Harbor Marina in Windley Key was electrocuted around 11 a.m., said Deputy Becky Herrin, media relations officer for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The agency’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.
The man’s name was not immediately known.
A person, Herrin preliminarily did not know if it was a man or woman, was bitten by a shark on the foot offshore on the Gulf of Mexico side of Snipe Point near Key West around 1 p.m.
The type of shark or the seriousness of the person’s injuries were not immediately known.
“The person was brought to shore by the Coast Guard and is being airlifted to a Miami hospital with injuries to his/her foot,” Herrin said.
A response boat crew from Coast Guard Station Islamorada treated a man whose cabin cruiser hit a channel maker near Community Harbor off Islamorada. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to a Coast Guard statement.
The Coast Guard crew took the man to shore to awaiting paramedics. Herrin said he was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami to be treated for possible head and arm injuries
