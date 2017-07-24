Police release identity on man electrocuted at Florida Keys marina

Police released the identity of the man electrocuted while working on a sign at Whale Harbor Marina Saturday afternoon.
Roger Dinneen, 54, was working on the sign at Wahoo’s Bar & Grill and asked a co-worker to turn the electricity back on so he could see which lights were not working, said Deputy Becky Herrin, media relations officer for the Monroe Sheriff’s Office.
The other worker switched the power back on and returned to the sign with a volt meter and saw his colleague being electrocuted. He rushed back to the office to shut the power off.
When he got back to the sign, Dinneen was unconscious and lying on the ground, Herrin said.
Medics took Dinneen to Mariners Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.
