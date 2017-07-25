Let the mini-season madness begin: Lobster divers catch on to Keys rules

If visits to the Florida Keys’ Lobster Information Booth serve as any indicator, lobster divers got the message about staying legal.
“People seem to have educated themselves and have been asking very intelligent questions,” said Officer Erik Steinmetz of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, coordinating the annual mini-season information booth outside Divers Direct in Key Largo.
“For years, most of the questions were usually ‘Where do we go?’ and ‘How do we do it?’ ” Steinmetz said Monday. “This year we’ve only had a few of those. The other folks are getting it.”
The annual sport diving days opened at dawn today and runs through 11:59 p.m. Thursday. No night diving is allowed in the Keys during the two-day mini-season, although bullynetting from a boat is allowed at night.
FWC Officer Mike McKay punched up a new GPS chart that displays the sport season’s no-harvesting zones in Keys waters. A large red swath covers most of John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park waters, an area where many mini-season lobster divers have run afoul of the law.
“Pennekamp is the largest closed area in all of Monroe County during mini-season,” McKay said. “You really have to know the locations. We will be out there watching.”
Some unmarked waters not far from Key Largo oceanside canals are closed for mini-season but open in the regular season. Marked Sanctuary Preservation Areas always are closed to lobstering and fishing.
The Monroe County State Attorney’s Office has issued notice that serious violations will be prosecuted with vigor. Fines and jail sentences may be sought. The Keys lobster limit is six per person per day and measuring devices must be used to ensure they are legal size.
Many Florida Keys communities have formally enacted no-diving rules in nearshore waters to avoid conflicts with residents. The rules differ by location; for full information, go to floridakeys.noaa.gov/regs/mc_lobster.pdf, or www.myfwc.com.
By midday Monday, more than 2,000 people had stopped at the Lobster Information Booth with a final tally expected to top 3,000. Also in attendance was the U.S. Coast Guard to display nautical safety devices, and an FWC team urging lobster divers to join the harvest of lionfish from Florida waters.
Live animals helped visitors get to know the native Florida alligator and learn about the ecosystem threat posed by invasive pythons.
Stacey Wright, an agricultural specialist with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, cautioned people, “Don’t pack a pest” by bringing in animals, plants or foods that could become “silent enemies” to America’s natural ecosystems and agriculture.
Estimates indicate more than 30,000 people come to the Florida Keys seeking lobster during mini-season.
Reagan Atwood, a sixth-grader from Cape Coral, returned with family members for his second mini-season in the Keys. “It was fun last year so I wanted to come back,” Reagan said. “The sharks and barracuda didn’t bother me. The only time I got scared was when a sea turtle surprised me.”
Miami resident Luis Gonzalez has been coming down to the Keys for mini-season since childhood. “We just love being out on the water with the wildlife,” he said. “And we do some shopping.”
The regular eight-month lobster season opens at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 6.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
