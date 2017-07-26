An adult-training center run by the Monroe Association of ReMARCable Citizens serves up meals at the Rainbow Cafe, with Pam Nelson (left) joined by staff member Jenn Marchiano and Briana Galvan. MARC is designated for funding under Monroe County contributions to human-services groups.
Local

Board slates funds for Keys human-service agencies

By Kevin Wadlow

kwadlow@keynoter.com

July 26, 2017 9:58 AM

More than two dozen Florida Keys support organizations are slated to receive a share of $2 million in Monroe County’s Human Services budget.

If eventually approved by the Monroe County Commission, the $2 million allocation shared among 26 agencies will match the same level as in the current county budget. Funding applications were reviewed by the county’s Human Services Advisory Board.

The Monroe Association of ReMARCable Citizens, serving more than 100 residents with intellectual disabilities, is recommended to receive $190,000. So is the Visiting Nurses Association and Hospice of the Florida Keys.

Other major grants are endorsed for the Florida Keys Children’s Shelter, $189,000; Wesley House Family Services, $160,000; Womankind in Key West, $140,000; Boys and Girls Club of the Keys Area, $110,000; and Samuel’s House and Star of the Sea Foundation in Key West, $100,000 each.

Also, the Good Health Clinic in Tavernier, $96,000; Florida Keys Outreach Coalition, $90,000; Florida Keys Area Health Education Center, $68,000; AIDS Help, $60,000; Monroe County Domestic Abuse Center, $60,000; Keys to the Change, $55,000; Grace Jones Day Care Center in Marathon, $55,000; and the Guidance Care Center and The Heron, a Marathon home for developmentally disabled adults, $47,000.

Also, Literacy Volunteers of America-Monroe, $40,000; Austism Society of the Keys, $30,000; Kids Come First in Keys, $33,000; and the Heart of the Keys Marathon Recreation Center, $40,000.

Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206

