6 line up to be next Keys judge

Six attorneys have applied to be Monroe County’s next Circuit Court judge and four of them have been through this rodeo before, applying for a vacancy in 2014.
Each of the lawyers hopes to replace Key West-based Judge Wayne Miller, who has sat on the bench for three decades and is retiring Aug. 31, one year and four months before his six-year term expires. Monday was the deadline to apply to the 16th Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission, which makes recommendations to the governor about judicial replacements.
The applicants, with information taken from their resumes:
▪ Christopher Bridger, 36, an assistant Monroe County state attorney admitted to The Florida Bar in 2005. He received his law degree from the University of Miami in 2004. He has also been an assistant public defender in the Keys and assistant Key West city attorney.
▪ Jack Bridges, 49, in private practice in Key Largo. He was admitted to The Florida Bar in 1999 and received his law degree n 1998 from the University of Dayton. He served one term on the Florida Keys Mosquito Control Board, from 2011 to 2105. He declined to run again, choosing to run for Circuit Court judge.
▪ Albert Kelley, 55, in private practice in Key West. Kelley was admitted to The Florida Bar in 1990 after graduating from the Florida State University College of Law. He focuses on civil law such as landlord-tenant disputes and trademark registration and serves as a special magistrate.
▪ Susan Merry of Big Pine Key, who did not list her age. She was admitted to The Florida Bar in 1993 after graduating from the Campbell University School of Law in North Carolina. She previously practiced in Tennessee and North Carolina.
▪ Paunice Scull, 38, of Key West. She is director of case management for the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office. She was admitted to The Florida Bar in 2004 after receiving her law degree from the Stetson University College of Law. She previously was a Keys assistant state attorney.
▪ Mark Wilson, 49, of Key West. Wilson, among State Attorney Dennis Ward’s major-crimes prosecutors, was admitted to The Florida Bar in 2002. The U.S. Army veteran and former Wyoming state trooper graduated from law school at Penn State and received his master’s in law from Yeshiva University. He’s a special assistant U.S. attorney who might be best known for prosecuting the Acevedo finance scandal at the Monroe County School District.
Of those six, Bridger, Kelley, Scull and Wilson applied in 2014 to replace Judge David Audlin, who resigned for personal reasons. Gov. Rick Scott appointed Timothy Koenig to replace him.
The Nominating Commission comprises eight attorneys headed by Monroe County Attorney Bob Shillinger. With applications in place, the commission will vet the six with background checks by The Florida Bar and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Then individual commission members will be assigned an applicant for further checks, including temperament, knowledge of the law and checking references.
The commission’s deadline for sending Scott recommendations is Sept. 5. The list should include at least three names.
