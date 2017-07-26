Report: Training gaps nearly killed Key Largo fireman

Lack of training, command presence and a failure to appreciate an extremely hazardous situation severely sickened and almost killed a firefighter trying to save three utility workers who were overcome by toxic fumes in a drainage hole 15 feet beneath a Key Largo street in January.
Those workers died, and Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department firefighter Leonardo Moreno almost became the fourth fatality as he, too, was immediately hit with a deadly mixture of high levels of hydrogen sulfide and carbon monoxide as he entered the manhole on Long Key Road in the Lake Surprise Estates subdivision the morning of Jan. 16.
The Florida Bureau of Fire Standards and Training Safety Section released its injury investigation report about the incident on Tuesday and cited four “contributing factors” that nearly killed the 32-year-old eight-year veteran of the department.
The report marks the end of three separate investigations into the Martin Luther King Jr. Day tragedy.
The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration released its report July 18, faulting the workers’ employer, Michigan-based Douglas N. Higgins Inc. OSHA fined the company almost $120,000. Higgins was contracted by the county in 2015 for $3.1 million to do road-improvement work in Lake Surprise Estates. The workers who died that day entered the manhole to investigate a dip in the newly paved road.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office also conducted an investigation, concluding in May that “there are no criminal elements in this case.”
Fire Department Chief Don Bock had not yet seen a copy of the report when reached for comment Tuesday.
Moreno and firefighter Rafael Calante were the first emergency workers to arrive at the scene around 8:30 a.m. A Higgins worker frantically told the men that his colleagues were in the hole and not responding to him. He also said the hole was filling up with water.
Not thinking he could fit through the manhole with his self-contained breathing apparatus tank on his back, Moreno “without hesitation or orders to do so” dropped his pack and climbed down the ladder, according to the report. Within about seven seconds, Moreno became unresponsive. Calante was able to get down the narrow hole by wearing his air mask while his lieutenant held the attached tank and lowered it down to him when he reached the bottom.
“Leo is down! Don your SCBA mask and we’ll lower your tank behind you.”
Calante tied a rope to Moreno that firefighters and Sheriff’s Office deputies used to pull him up. When he reached the surface, his colleagues noticed he was “ashen gray,” not breathing and “pulseless.”
He was taken to Mariners Hospital at first, then airlifted to Miami. For the first few days, doctors placed Moreno in an induced coma. It took months before he was well enough to return to duty.
The situation for the firefighters and deputies who remained on the scene to recover the workers’ bodies remained dangerous. After pulling two bodies out, a firefighter inside the hole securing ropes to the bodies began getting low on air. A hazardous materials unit from Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue arrived, ventilated the hole and pulled the final body out.
Among the key recommendations in the July 25 report are better training for confined spaces, hazardous material, rope rescue and atmospheric monitoring. Investigators also recommend better command, control strategies, and a complete documentation of “underground utilities, ‘target hazards’ and ‘permitted’ confined space entry sites in the county.
