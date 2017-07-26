Texting driver takes out utility pole

A texting driver early Tuesday smashed into a utility pole he told police he didn’t see before the collision, according to the arrest report.
Cole Atkinson, 21, of Big Pine Key, was arrested for misdemeanor hit-and-run after police said he took off after taking out the light pole at about 12:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Eaton Street.
When asked by police what had happened, Atkinson copped to texting and driving.
“He replied, ‘I was texting while I was driving and didn’t see the pole,” wrote Officer Daniel Blanco. “He explained that he did not think he needed to report the accident because he was the only driver and vehicle involved.”
Atkinson believed he had hit a concrete pole. Police said he did not appear to be under the influence of anything that causes intoxication.
A passerby reported the utility pole crash and another person followed Atkinson’s silver Toyota SUV and reported its location to police.
Police said Keys Energy estimated the damage to the pole was about $5,000.
Atkinson was booked into the Stock Island Detention Center at 2:55 a.m. and released without having to post bond at 3:20 p.m.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
