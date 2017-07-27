State charges Keys man with taking a sea turtle

A man who police said was parading a baby sea turtle on Duval Street in Key West last week has been charged by the State Attorney’s Office for taking a marine turtle and threatening an officer.
Dean Everett Davis, 24, a Michigan man who told prosecutors he has lived in Key West for two years, is due for arraignment on the two felonies Aug. 2 before Judge Wayne Miller at the Monroe County Courthouse.
A three-count indictment was filed Monday by State Attorney Dennis Ward’s office. Davis is also accused of disorderly conduct.
According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer J. L. Lopez, on July 20, Davis had in his hands a recently hatched loggerhead sea turtle, a federally protected species that is listed as threatened.
Davis, who Lopez said was “very intoxicated,” said he found the turtle on Duval Street and then said he caught it at Nelson English Park in Bahama Village, which a biologist later deemed impossible.
The sea turtle was returned to the ocean unharmed, police said.
During his talk with Lopez, Davis reportedly grew belligerent and told the officer he was just returning the turtle to the nearby aquarium, adding that when he got out of jail he would come looking for him “to give me what is coming,” Lopez wrote.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments