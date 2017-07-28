Feds look for ways to crack down on ‘spoofing’

It may not be a new trend, but it’s increasingly annoying. Cold callers are using local phone numbers belonging to real people to disguise themselves as they make their sales pitches or perpetrate scams to gain sensitive personal information.
People are more likely to answer the calls because the numbers look familiar. Often times the caller uses the same area code and first three digits of the intended target’s phone number.
“I answered at least five in the past week,” said Cindy Cruciger of Islamorada. “It’s crazy.”
Jon Moore, acting press secretary with the Florida Department of Financial Services, which includes the Division of Consumer Services, said the tactic, known as “spoofing,” has been going on in the state for about two years. While not being able to stop many of the perpetrators, the agency has been conducting a series of workshops around the state to educate people, especially older people, on how to spot and avoid becoming victims of the intrusive practice.
“Spoofing is a common theme discussed in these workshops,” Moore said. “Our team travels from city to city offering background to individuals on how to identify, avoid and protect themselves from various types of scams and fraud.”
Although these callers are likely breaking the law, catching them, or even finding out from where they’re actually calling, can be next to impossible. Many times they’re not even calling from the United States. Technology’s rapid advance has allowed grifters to evolve their method of mass conning from junk mail to boiler-room cold call operations and now to spoofing.
And since the numbers don’t belong to the caller, there’s no point in blocking them.
“In general, technology has made spoofing cheaper and easier, and thus more of a problem for consumers,” said Federal Communications Commission spokesman Will Wiquist. “Malicious spoofing helps scammers trick consumers in order to defraud them. The FCC is doing everything we can to address unwanted calls and texts.”
That said, when they do get popped, they often face stiff fines. The FCC can fine up to $10,000 per violation per the Truth in Caller ID Act of 2009.
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai wrote in his July blog that the commission has made stopping robocalling and spoofing “our top enforcement priority.”A Miami man accused by the FCC of selling sham vacations by way of spoofing faces $120 million in fines. And the FCC this month penalized New Mexico-based Dialing Services LLC $2.9 million for “for making robocalls to wireless phones using artificial or prerecorded voice messages without the prior express consent of the called parties.”
Pai said the FCC is also researching a “reliable system for authenticating phone calls.”
“Among other things, this system would verify that a phone call is really coming from the phone number that shows up on caller ID. Right now, too many malicious robocallers hide their true originating phone number,” Pai wrote. “This lets them evade call-blocking or filtering tools and trick consumers about a call’s true source. An authentication system would help to crack down on this behavior and strengthen call-blocking.”
Also, the FCC in March gave cell phone service providers “greater leeway to block many ‘spoofed’ calls — specifically, calls that purport to be from unassigned or invalid phone numbers.”
“This move will hopefully pave the way for Do-Not-Originate lists that will help stifle the efforts of illegitimate callers and scam artists,” Pai wrote.
For more information, go to www.myfloridacfo.com/SAFE/.
