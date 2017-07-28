Texas woman charged with 40 counts of taking Queen Conch

A Texas woman is due in court Monday to answer to 40 counts of possession of Queen Conch — one for each protected mollusk police say she illegally scooped from the ocean while accompanied by children.
Diana Candelario Fiscal-Gonzalez, of Dallas, Texas, was arrested July 14 for possession of prohibited Queen Conch and booked into the Stock Island Detention Center.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers were alerted by an anonymous tipster to 1216 Watson St. and arrived to find a woman in the driveway with three plastic containers and a water hose.
She “took responsibility for all the Queen Conch,” said FWC Officer Bobby Dube.
FWC collected the Conch, photographed them for evidence and then returned them to the ocean.
“Most of them were still alive,” Dube said.
Fiscal-Gonzalez was released within four hours after posting $328.
She is due Monday in Judge Wayne Miller’s courtroom at the Monroe County Courthouse in Key West.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
