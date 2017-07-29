Mini-season is over. Now, let the long lobster season begin

Roberto Cabrera (center) and mates on the fishing boat ‘El Ti Vuron’ get lobster traps ready for the commercial season Thursday at the Vaca Key Marina, mile marker 47.5 bayside. ‘We’ve been doing this every day,’ says Cabrera, whose father Jesus owns the fishing boat. The Cabreras lost about 1,500 traps in a fire that tore through the marina in early June but have rebuilt. Katie Atkins Keynoter