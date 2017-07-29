Roberto Cabrera (center) and mates on the fishing boat ‘El Ti Vuron’ get lobster traps ready for the commercial season Thursday at the Vaca Key Marina, mile marker 47.5 bayside. ‘We’ve been doing this every day,’ says Cabrera, whose father Jesus owns the fishing boat. The Cabreras lost about 1,500 traps in a fire that tore through the marina in early June but have rebuilt.
Mini-season is over. Now, let the long lobster season begin

July 29, 2017 8:05 AM

The tens of thousands of Florida Keys visitors who came down for lobster mini-season Wednesday and Thursday are now all but gone but that doesn’t mean the end to lobster divers in the Keys.

The regular eight-month commercial and recreational lobster season starts on Aug. 6, so expect more lobster divers in the water then, along with tens of thousands of lobster traps set by commercial fishermen.

Capt. Dave Dipre with the state Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says commercial anglers can place their traps in the water at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday. The eight-month commercial season, when they can pull traps, starts Aug. 6.

