Lobster mini-season rated as ‘calm’

Lobster mini-season in the Florida Keys saw one death on the water and a stack of conservation and boating violations, but the two-day event was tranquil compared to some in the past, marine officers reported.
A strong presence on the water from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Coast Guard “kept it a little more calm than some past mini-seasons,” said FWC Capt. David Dipre.
“I think the public saw us all out there everywhere,” Dipre said of the Wednesday and Thursday season.
“There were a lot of vessel stops and we wrote a lot of citations,” he said. “Overall, I think we did a much better job managing things.”
The number of lobster hunters on Keys waters, typically estimated at 30,000 to 40,000 for mini-season, also seemed to be smaller, Dipre said.
“We [marine law enforcement agencies] all agreed that mini-season does seem to be slowing down a bit,” Dipre said. “However, I expect to see the opening of regular season to be much busier.”
“There seems to be trend away from mini-season to the start of the regular season. We’ll be watching closely to see if that’s true,” he said. The eight-month regular lobster season opens Aug. 6.
Marine officers showed less tolerance for harvesting violations this mini-season, Dipre said.
“We didn’t let as many relatively small cases slide,” he said. “There has been so much education and communication out there about how to stay legal. If by now people don’t know how to measure lobster or how many they can take, they probably shouldn’t be lobstering.”
The same applied to boating infractions, Dipre said. “When you bring a boat from out of state all the way to the Keys, you really should remember to bring a dive flag and enough life jackets.”
The number of written citations was still being compiled Friday.
One Florida man died while seeking lobster. William Biddle, 79, of Temple Terrace was being towed behind a boat while snorkeling. He had “difficulty in the water and did not survive,” said an FWC information officer. Biddle was brought to shore at Bahia Honda State Park around mile marker 36.8 but did not survive.
Another diver off the Lower Keys was separated from the boat he was diving from after the boat engine failed. “The boat was unable to stay with him and wound up in a different location,” Dipre said. The diver, uninjured, was found by FWC officers after a brief search.
At leas two alleged lobster resource violators were booked into the Monroe County jail and two other vessel operators were charged with boating under the influence during the two-day season.
