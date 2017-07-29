Monthly parking cost coming to Marathon airport

It has been a long time since there was a charge for long-term parking at Florida Keys Marathon International Airport but that will change on Sept. 1.
Monroe County commissioners earleir this month approved the airport charging $100 for cars parked at the Middle Keys airport for longer than 30 days, said T.J. Henderson, airport manager.
“If you’re coming for the day, a short period of time or a few days, there is no charge,” Henderson said.
The reason for the new policy is to generate some revenue for the airport, he said, not because of an increase in air traffic.
“It is widely known around town as a good place to park, but there are people who generally don’t have any airport business and leave town, leaving their vehicle long term,” he said.
Prior to leaving, the vehicle owner has to register with the airport’s administration office and give the car’s make, model, year, license plate number and copies of insurance and registration.
Trailers, storage containers and other equipment will not be allowed. Vehicles not registered with the airport office will be towed.
Years ago, the airport had a gate-controlled, paid parking lot, Henderson said. At Key West International Airport, the daily parking rate is $15. Monthly, the cost is $100 if paid in advance, Henderson said.
“If you compare that to airports around the country, that’s very low,” he said.
