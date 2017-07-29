School Board approves tax increase

The Monroe County School Board Tuesday approved an increase in its portion of the property tax, which will deliver $5 million more than the year past even though the millage rate came out lower than the previous fiscal year.
The proposed property tax rate is $335 per $100,000 of a home’s assessed value to raise $88 million for the district’s general fund budget of about $104 million. Last year’s rate was $348 per $100,000.
“The millage rate itself decreased by 0.128 mils due to the increase in property values, which was almost 10 percent,” said Finance Director Jim Drake. “We’re going to collect more tax money because of all the different valuations.”
But some property owners will see a decrease in their school tax, Drake said.
An owner of a home worth $510,500 who has a homestead exemption will see a decrease of about $25 a year, Drake said. That adds up to a tax of about $1,620 a year. Without a homestead exemption, the school tax would be $1,713.
Driving up the property tax are increased health insurance premiums, retirement rate increases and additional school staff needed because of increased enrollment, Drake said. He added that education funding has not kept up with inflation over the past decade.
“Last school year, we estimated we would grow by 11 to 13 students,” Drake told the School Board Tuesday during its first budget hearing of the year in Key West. “When we got to the end of the year, we’d grown by 142, which was quite the surprise.”
The increase was mostly in Key West, particularly at the Horace O’Bryant School, and requires adding more than 20 teachers and 11 paraprofessionals.
Looking at the new budget, “you’ll see a pretty heavy investment in human capital,” said Superintendent Mark Porter.
The state dictates what the school district must come up with to pay for schools out of property taxes.
“A portion of that is driven by a required local effort,” said Porter. “It doesn’t give us any choice. They tell us we have to do this.”
School Board member Andy Griffiths said little will change by the time the board approves the final budget since the fiscal year for schools started July 1. The final public budget hearing is Sept. 7.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
