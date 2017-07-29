Legal-help kiosks now in 3 Keys libraries

Small kiosks in Monroe County libraries in Key Largo, Marathon and Key West could open the door to legal assistance for residents in need throughout the Florida Keys.
Ilenia Sanchez-Bryson, chief information officer for Legal Services of Greater Miami, was at the Monroe County Access to Justice Project kickoff event last week at the Key Largo library where one of the group’s kiosks was unveiled.
The new initiative provides a way for residents in need to apply for legal help without having to drive to Miami or experience long wait times on phone calls. The Legal Services Corp., which is federally funded, provides grants to local agencies, Monroe County being served by Legal Services of Greater Miami.
Applications for legal help are available on the Legal Services website, but Sanchez-Bryson said the kiosks are useful for those who might not have Internet access at home.
“When you start an application, the idea is that it is going to guide you through our eligibility screening,” she said. “We have criteria we can’t deviate from.”
An applicant must be a Monroe County resident and U.S. citizen. Then there is financial eligibility, along with the category of the legal problem.
In the past year, 211 people were assisted by Legal Services attorneys on 112 cases, according to Deputy Director Margaret Moores.
Those cases might involve landlord-tenant disputes, foreclosures, evictions and trailer-park issues; family law including child custody and divorces; and access to government benefits such as from the Veterans Administration and Social Security.
“We have three kiosks now in the Keys libraries and that’s our first foray into setting up these kiosks. We have not done this before but we want to get the word out and see what we learn about how people use these,” Sanchez-Bryson said. “Our hope is that they become access points for the community.”
Legal Services employs 25 attorneys and recruits attorneys to work pro bono, as well. For more information, call (877)-715-7464 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday or visit legalservicesmiami.org.
