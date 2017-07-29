Cozumel Park becomes cool spot for families

Lynly Hill grew up across from this Key West pocket park on 19th Terrace and remembers when it was made up of a broken tree kids would play on.
“I’ve seen it go through all kinds of renovations,” said Hill, who held her wedding rehearsal dinner at the park years back.
On a recent afternoon, Hill brought her son, Sawyer, to play at Cozumel Park, on a dead end street off Donald Avenue and reconstructed by the city to include new playground equipment, an athletic field and a splash pad that sends water streams shooting in the air for kids to cool off beneath.
The city spent $500,000 of the settlement money it got from the BP oil spill disaster of 2010 on the park, which Hill says is its best incarnation yet.
“Absolutely,” she said.
The neighborhood children agree wholeheartedly.
“I like it because it is so humongous and it has room to play sports,” Christian Barrows, 4, said as he scampered about in bare feet with his older brother at his side.
The sports field, made of artificial turf, was named after Jonathan Wells, 14, a Key West Little Conch Baseball player who died in 2015.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
