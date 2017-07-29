Key West looks to settle $220K worth of injury lawsuits

The city of Key West should settle $220,000 in lawsuits over injuries caused by poor conditions on city streets to avoid larger costs, according to its attorneys.
In two separate cases, a tourist was injured from a fall, one off a bicycle on South Roosevelt Boulevard that left facial injuries and cost two front teeth, and the other while getting out of a pedicab on Simonton Street.
The City Commission meets Tuesday at City Hall, 1300 White St., starting at 6 p.m. with the two proposed settlements on the agenda.
Linda Tilghman, 63, a retired school teacher from Fort Wayne, Ind., fell off her bike Dec. 20, 2013, landing face first on the concrete due to a saw cut in the sidewalk she didn’t see due to shade from a coconut tree, city documents state.
She would receive $160,000 from the city and an additional $20,000 from the Florida Department of Transportation if city commissioners approve the deal. While $160,000 may sound high given the cap of $200,000, Chief Assistant City Attorney Ron Ramsingh said in a memo to the commission, it is defensible considering elements such as “a sympathetic plaintiff with a facial injury with nerve damage.”
The city is self-insured for the first $100,000 of such a claim and its excess insurance carrier will cover the rest of the $160,000, Ramsingh said.
In the second case, Pam Berklich, 60, from Highland Beach, Fla., would receive $60,000 for her broken ankle caused when she stepped out of a pedicab May 17, 2015, and into a “considerable pothole,” Ramsingh said. At mediation, the plaintiff’s attorney showed confidence in getting $785,000 for a case like this if it went to trial, according to city attorneys.
“The $60,000 is a good guaranteed result for a case like this,” Ramsingh wrote. “I estimate that the city has saved $40,000 to $50,000 in attorney fees and costs.”
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments