Video voyeurism suspect extradited to Keys from the Northwest

A man accused of setting up cameras in public bathrooms in the Upper Keys to videotape women was extradited to Monroe County Saturday from Washington state.
Charles M. Schmidt, 36, was taken to jail in Key West on 16 felony counts of video voyeurism, two for a “child less than 16” years old, according to booking information at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Schmidt was initially arrested in May in Washington state, accused of using hidden cameras to record women and girls in three public bathrooms in the Florida Keys last year.
In May 2016, a Public Works crew member spotted a suspicious plastic coat-hook mounted in the women’s bathroom at Anne’s Beach in Islamorada. Inside was a small video recorder activated by motion detector.
Two more cameras, described as “simple white coat hooks with the camera mounted behind it and utilizing a very small hole in the top portion of the coat hook [base] for the lens of the camera,” were discovered, one at the county’s Harry Harris Park in Tavernier and another in a convenience store at mile marker 99.8 on Key Largo.
“Videos were found in the cameras showing women and girls in various states of undress,” Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Becky Herrin said then.
