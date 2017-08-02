Everglades park may hike entry fees

A plan to raise entry fees charged for visitors to Everglades National Park — which includes most Florida Bay waters — could take effect within months.
Managers of the park, the third largest in the National Park Service network, come to Key Largo for a 6 p.m. Tuesday open meeting to outline pending changes and hear comments from Florida Keys residents.
“We’re looking forward looking forward to hitting the road and interacting with folks who care about the park to see what they think,” Everglades Superintendent Pedro Ramos said Monday.
The Key Largo session will take place at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center, near mile marker 102 on Key Largo.
Scheduled to begin in January, the cost for an annual pass covering a vehicle or boat will rise from the current $40 to $50. That could increase again in October 2018 to $60, pending approval of an NPS reclassification of Everglades National Park’s status.
Most national parks already assess the $50 annual fee. “That’s the going standard,” Ramos said.
A seven-day pass for a vehicle would go from the current $25 to $30. Annual boating permits will be tied to a new education system.
If the higher costs take effect as scheduled, Everglades will drop some “amenity fees” for launching powerboats or paddle craft.
“A lot of people carry canoes or kayaks on their car, which they might use in the park or might not,” Assistant Superintendent Justin Unger said. “We’re trying to clean up the fee structure and make it easier and faster to get through the entrance.”
The Park Service also has upgraded its internet connections to allow people to purchase Everglades entry passes online or with smart phones. “We’re really pushing hard to get Keys people to know they will be able to buy their entrance pass online,” Unger said.
“Folks coming by water and boat don’t need to come to the park entrance,” Ramos said. “We’re trying to make it very easy to pay their entrance fee” online.
Increased revenues from the estimated 1.5 million people who visit Everglades National Park annually would go toward improving facilities including boardwalks at popular spots and paved areas near areas known for wildlife watching.
“We have a lot of work ahead of us,” Ramos said. “When I interact with visitors who know our parks out west, they talk about a type of facilities they cannot find here. We’re going to change that to make sure we bring our facilities up to the standard that our visitors expect.”
Those include expanding the visitor center at Flamingo while bringing in a concessionaire to build a new restaurant, rental cottages and an eco-tent complex.
“Then there are things like the need for a new sewage lift station,” Unger said. “Most people don’t think about that kind of thing until they need it, but it costs about $500,000.”
Everglades public meetings also are planned for 6 p.m. Aug. 9 at the South Dade Regional Library, 10750 SW 211 St. in Cutler Bay; and 6 p.m. Aug. 10 at the UF/IFAS Extension Building, 18710 SW 288th St. in Homestead.
An email comment period will be open until 5 p.m. Sept. 15. Send comments to EVER_Superintendent@nps.gov.
Beginning Aug. 28, the cost of the lifetime National Park Service’s Senior Pass (people 62 and over) increases from the current $10 to $80. The all-parks pass can be purchased for $10 at Everglades National Park until Aug. 28, or ordered by mail with a $10 additional processing charge. See: NPS.gov.
