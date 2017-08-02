Fantasy Fest gets a new producer

Then there was the fetish dating site that wanted to sponsor the annual Fantasy Fest, known in part for its show of bare flesh and body paint as costumes, in Key West.
No thanks, Nadene Grossman Orr said politely but firmly, declining the offer as she leads a new team of organizers to produce the 10-day event set for Oct. 20 to 29 under the theme “Time Travel Unravels.”
“He was like, ‘If I were Christian Mingle you’d allow it,’ ” Grossman Orr good-naturedly recalled the other morning, explaining that she has been able to pick and choose sponsorships, which range from $500 to more than $5,000. “I said, ‘Sir, if you were Christian Mingle you wouldn’t be interested.’ ”
Fantasy Fest is getting more than a shot in the arm from her We’ve Got the Keys marketing company and a list of Key West-based artistic hotshots like Marky Pierson and Judi Bradford, who will direct the Saturday night closing parade, which this year is sponsored by Bud Light.
“I reinvented the wheel,” Grossman Orr said.
Turning down overtly sexually themed sponsors is less about trying to dial down the raunch factor than Grossman Orr’s commitment to make the event more locals-friendly all around. This year for the first time, the uber popular locally produced Zombie Bike Ride and tutu party are official Fantasy Fest events.
From costuming and float-building to creating a greater social media presence and encouraging recycling and bike-riding during the fest, Grossman Orr created a “manifesto!” announcing such changes.
This year, revelers will have the opportunity to pose in front of a 16-foot-tall hand-built Fantasy Fest 2017 logo and have access to concierges at three main downtown hubs: The Southernmost House, San Carlos Institute and the Custom House and enjoy the entire 100 block of Duval Street as a local art fair.
Grossman Orr said she’d had her eye on Fantasy Fest for awhile but jumped at the chance to put in a bid, which was awarded to her by the Tourist Development Association in January. Linda O’Brien’s Market Share Co. had run the show for 27 years.
“She’s been incredibly gracious in passing the torch,” Grossman Orr said. “She’s an amazing woman.”
Grossman Orr, 48, who is Long Island, N.Y.,-born and raised, came to Key West in 1991 two weeks before Fantasy Fest rolled, starting out in an art gallery and then as a hotel concierge and working for watersports companies. She helped open Sunset Key and eventually worked her way up to local marketing giant, running the Key West Songwriters Festival and for its first three years, the Key West Film Festival.
She was the 2003 queen of Fantasy Fest, whose court still holds the record for raising the most money, some $425,000, for AIDS Help.
Years later, Grossman Orr still relies on teamwork to mark milestones, such as reinventing Key West’s Fantasy Fest.
“I’m nothing without my team,” she said.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
